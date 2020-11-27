Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2020 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.49. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.