Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

