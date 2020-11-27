China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.85.
About China Overseas Property
