China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Down 10.7%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. 1,579,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,953,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

