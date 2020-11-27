Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,811 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,944 shares of company stock worth $23,363,194. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $312.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

