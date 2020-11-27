Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 30,816 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 554.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 418,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 477,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

