Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

