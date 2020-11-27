Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.