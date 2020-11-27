Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 9,627 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

CCI opened at $164.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

