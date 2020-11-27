Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 185.83 ($2.43).

LON:CINE opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.72) on Monday. Cineworld Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 57,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

