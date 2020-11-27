Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

