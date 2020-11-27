Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan Sells 3,841 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Irving Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

