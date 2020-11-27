CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX opened at $9.25 on Monday. CKX Lands has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.35.

In related news, Treasurer William Gray Stream bought 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $71,817.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,466 shares of company stock worth $88,837 over the last ninety days.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

