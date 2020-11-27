CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Cut by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CME Group were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.79 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

