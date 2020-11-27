CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.35.

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.79 on Monday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

