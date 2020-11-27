CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough Purchases 10,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

