CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough Purchases 10,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CNO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.