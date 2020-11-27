Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 4,925,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,370,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 411.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
