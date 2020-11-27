Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 4,925,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,370,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 411.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

