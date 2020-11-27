Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFX. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.08. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.