Comparing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.00 -$8.42 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $34.83 million 4.21 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Adynxx on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

