Comparing Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

53.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and California BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 2.68 $64.54 million $3.64 9.75 California BanCorp $53.33 million 2.55 $7.00 million N/A N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.53% 1.27% California BanCorp 5.60% 2.34% 0.20%

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has seven offices, including three banking offices in Lafayette, Fremont, and San Jose, as well as four loan production offices in Oakland, Walnut Creek, San Jose, and Sacramento. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.