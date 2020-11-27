Comparing Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) & Its Competitors

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) is one of 22 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Superior Drilling Products to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Superior Drilling Products Competitors -22.02% 128.30% 0.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Superior Drilling Products and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products Competitors 281 1313 1260 36 2.36

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Superior Drilling Products’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Drilling Products has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million -$940,000.00 -12.00 Superior Drilling Products Competitors $4.41 billion -$521.54 million 33.76

Superior Drilling Products’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products’ competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products competitors beat Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.