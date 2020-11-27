Comparing Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) & Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and Capri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Capri 0 11 7 0 2.39

Capri has a consensus price target of $29.53, indicating a potential downside of 20.51%. Given Capri’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capri is more favorable than Tandy Leather Factory.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Capri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory N/A N/A N/A Capri -9.23% 11.13% 3.16%

Risk and Volatility

Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capri has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Capri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory $83.10 million 0.34 $1.96 million N/A N/A Capri $5.55 billion 1.01 -$223.00 million $3.89 9.55

Tandy Leather Factory has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capri.

Summary

Capri beats Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 6, 2019, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom and Spain. It serves individual retail customers; and wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups, such as horse and tack shops, Western wear, crafters, upholsterers, cobblers, auto repair, education, hospitals, prisons, and other businesses that use its products as raw materials to produce goods for resale. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites. It also licenses Versace brand name and trademarks to third parties to retail and/or wholesale its products; and has licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of jeans, fragrances, watches, and eyewear. As of March 28, 2020, this segment operated 206 retail stores, including concessions; and 824 wholesale doors. Its Jimmy Choo segment sells luxury footwear, handbags, and small leather goods through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores; and Jimmy Choo e-commerce sites. It also licenses Jimmy Choo brand name and trademarks to third parties to retail and/or wholesale its products; and has licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of fragrances, sunglasses, and eyewear. This segment operated 226 retail stores, including concessions; and 554 wholesale doors. The company's Michael Kors segment offers accessories, footwear, and apparel through retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, and select licensing partners, as well as through Michael Kors e-commerce sites. It also licenses Michael Kors brand name and trademarks to third parties to retail and/or wholesale its products; and has licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, fragrances, and eyewear. This segment operated 839 retail stores, including concessions; and 2,982 wholesale doors. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

