Comparing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -20.93% 10.19% 6.41% Verisk Analytics 19.12% 36.42% 11.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 1 5 7 0 2.46

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $182.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.95, suggesting that its stock price is 795% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.62 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 12.20 $449.90 million $4.38 44.66

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

