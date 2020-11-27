Compass Point Lowers Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $17.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

