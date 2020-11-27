ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

GLO opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.55) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. ContourGlobal plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

