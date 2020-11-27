Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit