Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

