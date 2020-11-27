Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price dropped 16.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 8,295,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 2,576,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

