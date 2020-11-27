Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $269.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,294 shares of company stock worth $51,341,472 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $327.53 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -196.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

