Craig Hallum Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

