Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) a €520.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €477.00 ($561.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €477.83 ($562.16).

EPA MC opened at €495.75 ($583.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €440.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €398.74. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

