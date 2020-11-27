Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

Shares of STM stock opened at €32.53 ($38.27) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

