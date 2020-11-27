Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

Shares of STM stock opened at €32.53 ($38.27) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

