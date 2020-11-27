Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Huami (NYSE:HMI) to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Huami stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huami by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 227.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit