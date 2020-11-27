Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Huami (NYSE:HMI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Huami stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huami by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 227.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

