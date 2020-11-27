Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Huami (NYSE:HMI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.90 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Huami stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.15%.
Huami Company Profile
Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.