Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

