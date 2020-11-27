CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Earns Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

