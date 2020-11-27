Critical Comparison: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) vs. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Quest Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 2.17 $858.00 million $6.56 18.95

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 13.22% 19.23% 8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 0 9 8 0 2.47

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $126.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a strategic collaboration with hc1; and strategic relationships with Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd and Anthem Inc. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

