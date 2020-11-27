Critical Contrast: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Technology Solutions and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $73.15 million 1.70 $30.00 million $0.33 23.67

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, indicating that its stock price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

