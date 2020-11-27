Critical Contrast: The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of The Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Progressive and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive 12.13% 28.66% 7.53% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Progressive has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Progressive and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive $39.02 billion 1.34 $3.97 billion $6.72 13.30 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.10 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Progressive and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive 2 8 4 1 2.27 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Progressive presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given The Progressive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Progressive is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

The Progressive beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and business owner's policies, general liability, professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

