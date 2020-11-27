Critical Survey: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 5.96 $315.43 million $2.10 10.78 Farmland Partners $53.56 million 4.59 $13.89 million $0.13 64.38

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09% Farmland Partners 9.74% 1.71% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Farmland Partners on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

