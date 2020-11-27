Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $59.99 on Monday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 12.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $66,841,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

