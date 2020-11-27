CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 317.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CSX by 145.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

