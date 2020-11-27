CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

