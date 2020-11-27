CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $76.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

