Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Up 5.7%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 165,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 339,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.