Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nov 27th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.26 and its 200-day moving average is €57.60. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

