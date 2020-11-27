Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

BN opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.60.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit