Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

BN opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

