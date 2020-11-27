Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €73.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.23 ($74.39).

Shares of BN opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.60. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

