David Clarke Buys 3,000 Shares of AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (ASX:AUB) insider David Clarke acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.25 ($12.32) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($36,964.29).

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, David Clarke 434 shares of AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15.

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.