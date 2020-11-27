David H. Sampsell Sells 7,941 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David H. Sampsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $563,281.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $17.01 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $493.90 million, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGII. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

