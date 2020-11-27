DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Head-To-Head Survey

DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

DBM Global pays an annual dividend of $8.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bouygues pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

DBM Global has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DBM Global and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares DBM Global and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBM Global N/A N/A N/A Bouygues 1.82% 5.54% 1.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBM Global and Bouygues’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bouygues $42.49 billion 1.58 $1.33 billion $3.55 9.95

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Summary

Bouygues beats DBM Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; fitting of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaÃ¯a, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

