Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Decreased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $2,341,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

